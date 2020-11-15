Jerry Wayne “SAWMILL” Wagner
BIG SANDY — Graveside services for Jerry Wayne “SAWMILL” Wagner Sr., 68, of Big Sandy, TX. are scheduled for 12p.m., Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Flint Cemetery. Chris Wilkins will be officiating.
Jerry passed away on November 13, 2020 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital after a 3 year battle with cancer. He was born on May 11, 1952 in Tyler to Mary Jane and Richard Wagner. He owned and operated J.W. & S.W Trucking, and also worked with his brothers, Ricky & David Wagner, logging and hauling dirt and asphalt up until his death.
Jerry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Jane and Richard Wagner, and sister in law Diane Wagner. He is survived by his wife of 8 months, Ruth Ann Wagner, and his former wife of 37 years, Sharon Wagner, his brothers and sister in law, Ricky, David and Lynn Wagner, sons and daughters in law, Jerry and Lee Ann, Micheal and Nell, Billy and Crystal, and sons Tom & Clint. Along with grandchildren Cody and Cheyenne Wagner, Kristopher and Kacee Marrou, Mikey Wagner and Whittney Owens, T.J. and Haley Pratt and Alyssa Wagner, he also had 10 great grandchildren.
Flowers can be sent to Boren-Conner Funeral Home, 550 S. Doctor M Roper Pkwy. Bullard, TX. 75757
”My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going…
