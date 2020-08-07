Jerry Wayne Mooney
TYLER — Mr. Jerry Wayne Mooney, 73, of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Hawkins, was born May 31, 1947 in Gilmer to the late James Martin and Ida Fay Bradley Mooney, and passed away on August 3, 2020. Mr. Mooney was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving in Vietnam. He was a striker to be a Torpedoman’s Mate. He was awarded the National Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He worked for Tyler Pipe for many years in the carpenter shop, as well as a self-employed carpenter. He was Baptist, and spent a great deal of time helping with Children’s Church, RAs, and driving the church bus; as well as many other needs. He also loved fishing. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Clynda Fults; and grandson, Kyle Mooney. He is survived by his son, John Prescott Mooney III of Hawkins, daughter, Laura Langford and husband, Dwight of Tyler; granddaughters Kimberly Langford and Kacy Langford of Tyler; brothers, James Mooney of Port Hueneme, CA, Steven Mooney, Eston Mooney; sister, Glyndia Lane all of Hawkins and Fran Mooney; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Family would like to thank the wonderful people at Waterton Inn Assisted Living for their care and love for Mr. Mooney. Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10:00 AM at Paron Cemetery in Wood County, TX with Jake Conner officiating.
