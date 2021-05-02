Jerry Thomas Dowdy
TYLER — Graveside services for Jerry Thomas Dowdy will be held at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021 with Steve Hardin and Rev. Kevin Basham officiating. Public viewing will be from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Tuesday at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Jerry was born March 20, 1939 to Raymond and Jessie Dowdy of Black Jack. He entered eternal life on March 30, 2021 at his residence in Tyler.
Mr. Dowdy was a member of Friendly Baptist Church and Sonrise Prayer Breakfast, where he was a faithful member until his health started to decline.
Jerry loved the Lord, his family and all his friends. The joy of Christ dwelled in him and he delighted in bringing a smile and laugh to others.
He graduated from Tyler High School. After graduation he operated several service stations and later owned Appollo Used Cars.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, son Kevin and brother Larry Mack Dowdy. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Shirley; daughter Cheryl Rodgers; son Keith Dowdy; sister Carolyn Cowan and her husband Denny; four grandchildren; one great grandchild and a host of very special friends.
Memorial may be made in Jerry’s name to the ASPCA or the Hospice of East Texas Foundation.
