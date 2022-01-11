Jerry Taylor Paul
TYLER — Jerry Taylor Paul was met in Heaven by the words of Jesus “Well done good and faithful servant” on January 6, 2022, only nine days shy of his 96th birthday. Taylor was born January 15, 1926 in Brownfield, Texas to Samuel Zachary Paul and Laura Isbell Paul. Taylor attended Abilene public schools graduating from Abilene High in 1943. Following graduation, Taylor enlisted in the US Army, went thru officer’s training and subsequently served as an officer in the US Army Medical Corps Branch commanding a medical unit that trained medics for combat duty during WW2. During that time Taylor married his high school sweetheart, Mary Nell Baker, on January 29, 1944 in Abilene, Texas. After Mary Nell’s passing away April 1987, Taylor was married to Juanice Wells for twenty five years until her passing away in March 2013.
Following discharge from military service, Taylor attended and graduated from Hardin Simmons University while also serving as student body president and playing on the golf team. While still in college, Taylor began his relationship with the automotive parts service industry by working for an Abilene automotive supply store. During that time daughter, Carol Ann, and son, Jerry, were born. Following graduation from Hardin Simmons with a business degree, Taylor moved his family to Lubbock, Texas to work for a NAPA automotive parts supply store during which time son Tommy was born. On December 1, 1954, Taylor received an opportunity to purchase the NAPA Tyler Automotive Supply store. A couple of days later Taylor and family headed to Tyler not ever having been to East Texas. Immediately, after settling in, the Paul family became part of the Green Acres Baptist Church charter membership group thus beginning a 66 year ministry serving as deacon and head usher. Taylor was recently recognized by GABC as Head Usher Emeritus.
Taylor was an avid golfer having grown up on the golf course at Abilene Country Club. Early on, at the age of eight, he began caddying and learning to play the game at which he excelled. At the age of eighty, Taylor shot his age - decided that was a good time to retire his clubs. On most weekends Taylor could be found at Briarwood CC with his golfing buddies. For forty five years he met with his McDonald’s breakfast pals - meeting every weekday and Saturday morning at 6 am solving the problems of the world! Sunday mornings, Taylor could be found unlocking the doors for the morning services at Green Acres Baptist Church.
Taylor was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Zachary Paul and Laura Isbell Paul, brother Charles Brown, wife Mary Nell Baker Paul, wife Juanice Wells Paul, son Jerry Paul, son Tommy Paul and step-daughter Connie Wells. Taylor is survived by daughter Carol Ann Paul Adams (Gary), daughter-in-law Nancy Adkins Paul, step-daughters Susie Wells, Terry Wells Fowler (Eddie) and Lisa Wells Gottlieb (Howard). Surviving grandchildren are Rob Adams (Margaret), Krista Adams Wallace (Chad), Shay Paul (Brandy), Casey Paul, Zachary Paul, Summer Paul, Jordan Gottlieb, Daniel Gottlieb, Lilly Gottlieb and George Arnold. Great grandchildren surviving are Lauren Adams, Colton Adams, Carson Adams, GiGi English, Owen English, Keren Wallace Gipson (Grant), Kathryn Wallace Lake (Doug), Chase Paul, Cooper Paul, Tanner Lowe and Kenzie Paul.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Jackson’s Burks-Walker-Tippit, Tyler, TX. A graveside service, led by Reverend Bob Green, will be held 10:00 am, Thursday , January 13 at the Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery, Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks-Walker Tippit. A memorial service, conducted by Reverend Dr. David O. Dykes, will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 13 at the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present ushers at Green Acres Baptist Church.
Donations to honor Taylor’s memory can be made to: Hendricks Home For Children, 2758 Jeanette Street, Abilene, TX 79602 / Tel 800.777.0291. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Psalms 84:10 “I would rather be a doorkeeper in the House of God than dwell in the tent of wickedness”