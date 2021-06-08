Jerry Smith
TROUP — Jerry Smith, 87, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. He was born April 28, 1934, in Borger, Texas to the late John R. and Bertha Beard Smith.
Funeral services for Jerry Smith will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Troup with Reverend John Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, prior to the service.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Troup, where he served as Lay minister, men’s Bible study, food pantry and involved in his church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert R. Smith, sister, Becky Schurtz and grandson, Benjamin Smith.
He is survived by his wife Betty Smith of Troup; children, Douglas Smith of Troup, Susan Cooper of Longview, Deborah Brown of Longview; 4 grandchildren, Megan Fallin and husband Kent, James Cooper and wife Kori, Miranda Hunt and husband Bryan; 4 great-grandchildren, Crosby Fallin, Larkin Hunt, Ryni Hunt, and Fawkes Hunt.
Pallbearers will be Turk Gorkman, Kent Fallin, Bill Lacy, James Cooper, David Wilson, and JC Trahan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Troup.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.