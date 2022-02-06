Jerry Saxon Taylor
TYLER — Jerry Saxon Taylor passed away peacefully January 26, 2022 in Tyler, Texas.
He was born December 21, 1932 in Murchison, Texas to Fannie Evelyn (Saxon) and Thomas Marion Taylor, Sr.
Jerry attended school in Murchison and, as a youth, achieved rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Athens High School where he met the love of his life, Patsy Ruth Smith whom he married in 1953. He attended East Texas State Teachers College before serving in the USAF stationed in Pleasanton, California. Jerry, Pat and baby daughter returned to Texas where he graduated from Texas A&I University. As a professional engineer, Jerry and his young family located to Dallas where he took employment at Lone Star Gas Company. They had two more sons and lived in Dallas before moving to Tyler in 1983. He remained at the company for 37 years before retiring as manager of gas supply. In Tyler, Jerry and Pat were members of Marvin Street United Methodist Church.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and was beloved for sharing his love of fishing and hunting with countless family, friends, and cherished dogs. He was also a lover of all team sports and spent many years coaching little league teams while residing in Dallas. He was a member of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons old Vickery Lodge # 1351 in Dallas. He enjoyed music and would readily engage others in playing guitar and singing.
Jerry was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He lived his beliefs to honor and serve others with humor and humility. His penchant for laughter and nicknames endeared him to all he met.
Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Marion Taylor, Jr. and sister, Jean Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Pat, of 68 years; daughter, Sharon Alderdice and husband Bill of Plano, Texas; son, John Stanton Taylor and wife Anne of Athens, Texas; son, Jay Stephen Taylor and wife Lisa of Boerne, Texas; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12th at 10:00 AM at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home, 1910 East Tyler Street, Athens, Texas 75751. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM at Holly Springs Cemetery, 3939 FM1653, Ben Wheeler, Texas (just north of Martins Mill, Texas).
Memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org), Marvin Street United Methodist Church (marvinumc.com), or Texas Parks and Wildlife (tpwd.texas.gov).