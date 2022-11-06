Jerry R. Oglesby
TYLER — Services for Jerry Oglesby will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at New Life Baptist Church with Robert Mahon officiating.
Jerry Richard Oglesby was born April 21, 1957 in Long Beach, California. He had been a resident of Tyler for 10 years and was a member of New Life Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and coaching baseball. He worked for Axxion for a number of years in customer service.
Jerry passed away at the age of 65 on October 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Oglesby and Helen Marie Cooley Oglesby; daughter, Elizabeth Oglesby; brother, Danny Oglesby; and sister, Patricia Oglesby.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Oglesby of Tyler; two sons, Jerry R. Oglesby, Jr. and Kevin P. Oglesby; brother, Robert Oglesby; sister, Pamela Oglesby Haley; and two grandchildren, Maison and Kyle.