Jerry Paul Hill
TYLER — Jerry Paul Hill, born December 12, 1932 to the late Paul Maurice Hill and Annie Fay Messer Hill, passed away on December 26, 2020. Paul grew up in Whitehouse, Texas and graduated from Tyler High School in 1950 and Tyler Junior College 1952. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administrations from Texas Western College, El Paso in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army, moved to Denver Colorado in the early 1970’s and opened his business, Jerry P. Hill Inc. Professional Land Services.
Jerry moved to Sarasota to retire in 2001. He loved the outdoors-camping in the Summer and skiing in Winter and also bicycling. He was active in the Opera. He also enjoyed hosting dinner parties with his partner of 40 years.
A graveside service will be held at Whitehouse Cemetery at 11 AM Saturday, May 1, 2021.