Jerry Paul Blundell
TYLER — Jerry Paul Blundell, age 69, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Jerry was born on Saturday, October 6, 1951 in Tyler, Texas to Joe and Bonnie Blundell.
Jerry joined the United States Army and served as Crew Chief for the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. After serving his country Jerry worked as a surveyor and later made a career as a long haul truck driver. Jerry loved family, golf, and fishing, as well as his truck driving career. He also loved Willie Nelson music, the Dallas Cowboys, and his dog Zoey.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Joseph M. Blundell; as well as both Maternal and Paternal grandparents.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Bonnie; brother, Robby; sister, Cindy and her husband Danny; niece, Cristi and her husband Jeff and their two sons Camdon and Jettson; as well as two nieces, Kaylyn and Kinlee; his Aunt Mary Morris; and son Seth, along with a big bunch of Texas aunts, uncles, and cousins.