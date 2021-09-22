Jerry Oliver Gilmore
BULLARD — Jerry Oliver Gilmore made the journey to his eternal home in heaven on September 12, 2021 at 12:45 a.m. after a short illness. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Tyler, TX and a graduate of John Tyler High School in1966. He served 2 years in the United States Army. He was employed by Saint Louis Southwestern Railroad as a brakeman/conductor. Jerry resided in Emerald Bay Community for 32 years where he enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. From Oct. to Jan. you could only find Jerry in the woods deer hunting. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Patti and their children: Richard Gilmore and wife April together with their two children Karston and Dalton of Jacksonville Fl.; daughter Jeri Ann Summerville and her daughter BreAnn Benson of Emerald Bay; Shannon Reed and husband Perry Reed of Longview TX; Leanne Prater and husband Patrick Prater of Lindale TX; Nikki Huml and husband John Huml of Whitehouse TX; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving sister Shirley Hoffmeyer of Wylie TX. He was preceded in death by his parents James Gilmore and Marie (Mimi) Gilmore and nephew David Lusk and his son Ryan Lusk.
Services celebrating his life will be held at Emerald Bay Community Church Saturday September 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.