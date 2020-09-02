Jerry O Gilbert
TYLER — Jerry O’Brien Gilbert, age 83 of Tyler, passed away at his home on August 31, 2020.Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit In Tyler on Wednesday, September 2nd with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. There will be no graveside services. Jerry was born on October 2, 1936 in Henderson Country,
Texas to Ernest and Mae Gilbert.A member of the U.S. Army, Jerry served as a Paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division (known as the Angels) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After leaving the military, Jerry returned home to Tyler where he worked with Roadway Express for 36 years. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Evelyne Moore Gilbert, daughter Gerri Lynn Thompson of Hawkins, daughter Lisa Hunt of Longview, grandson Justin Thompson of Colorado Springs, Co., grandson Patrick Hart of Big Sandy, granddaughter Carly Fountain of Longview, grandson Matt Hunt of Austin and 8 great grandchildren.
