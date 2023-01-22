Jerry Minter
CHANDLER — Jerry was a character - if you know, you know!
Jerry was 1 of 11 children to Cordelia Murphy Minter and Fred Richard Minter of Jacksonville, Texas. He was a proud member of the class of 1965 of the Fightin’ Indians of Jacksonville where he had an incredible football and track career. He continued his sports and academic career as a Lumberjack at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas.
He went on to have two girls: Lorye Glass and husband Joel of Laredo, Texas and two grandgirls - Julia and Olivia; Hollye Belle Minter of Rowlett, Texas and grandboys - Collin and Drew Rohr.
Jerry worked at and retired from Kelly Tire Company, owned by Goodyear. In his spare time, he worked as a high school football official and then, after retirement, worked as a bus driver for Brownsboro ISD.
Jerry loved all outdoor sports of hunting, fishing and searching for arrowheads.
Jerry was a great story teller and a lover of life. He lived each day in only a way Jerry could.
He is happily reunited with his mother and daddy, brothers and sisters who have gone on to Paradise before him: Eva Mae, Robbie Nell, Freddie Jean, Floyd Richard (Ricky), Daniel, Esther Faye, Herbert Larry (Shub), Judith Gail (Judy) and is survived by sisters Elsie Ruth and Mary Ann.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jerry spent his final earthly time at The Hospice of East Texas. Please consider a donation to this wonderful and loving facility at https://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org/give/why-donate/
Jerry donated his body to science at the UT Southwestern Science Center. https://www.utsouthwestern.edu/research/programs/willed-body/
That last and most important fact of Jerry’s life is that he gave his life to Christ at the age of 16 at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Texas on January 28, 2023 at 11:00 am. Please join us.