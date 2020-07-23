Jerry Melton Vandergriff

He passed away on July 21, 2020 in Tyler.
Jerry was born June 2, 1941 in Waco, TX to Johnnie Vandergriff and Agnes Barner Vandergriff. Raised in Tyler, he attended Bonner Elementary, Hogg Jr. High and graduated from John Tyler High School in 1959. Jerry was a master licensed plumber. He was the owner and operator of Jerry Vandergriff Plumbing, Inc. from 1968 - 2012. He followed in the footsteps of his uncle and father, proudly serving the plumbing needs of Tyler and East Texas since 1931.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn White Vandergriff; his daughters Connie and Steven Helms and Tina and John Daniels; step-children Ronda and Leslie Clakley, Wendy and Greg Strban and Stephanie and Garon Clakley; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Monty Vandergriff and son-in-law Glen Heim.
Pallbearers will be Rogan Heim, Carson Heim, Hunter Sharp, Jacob Sharp, Andrew Dyer and Aaron Klein. Honorary pallbearer will be Milton Moore.