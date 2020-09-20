Jerry Lynn Mitchum

Mr. Mitchum passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Whitehouse. He was born August 5, 1949 in Tyler to Cordell “Mitch” Mitchum and Evelyn McIntosh Mitchum.
Jerry graduated from Whitehouse High School and attended Tyler Junior College. He held the position of Master Electrician with Jerry Mitchum Electric.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Cordell McKinley Mitchum; his mother, Evelyn Artimease McIntosh Mitchum; and his brother, Ronnie Dell Mitchum. He is survived by his loving family including his son, Corey Mitchum; his daughter, Candice Mitchum; and his sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Steve Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.
To those who knew Jerry, he was a great story teller and always surrounded by friends and family. His door was open to anyone. Jerry’s children were the center of his world. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.