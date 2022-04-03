Jerry Lew Matthews
TYLER — Jerry Lew Matthews was born February 1, 1936 in Dallas, and went to be with the Lord March 24, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years Gloria Matthews, daughter Leah Davis, daughter and son in law Lezlie and Todd White, his three grandchildren Tara, Brandon and Cameron and their spouses Michael, Amberlee and Ashley. He was blessed with five great grandchildren Madicyn, Wesson, Wyatt, Walker and Brinkley. He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis Dow Matthews and Glen Michener Matthews.
Jerry served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany in 1955. In 1980 he was transferred from Dallas to Tyler as insurance adjuster for Allstate. Later, he was employed by Barrett Motor Company as body shop manager until he retired.
He was compassionate and became very involved with the Shriners and performed as a clown for the Children’s Hospital. Playing golf was his favorite past time and he played every chance he could. He had an infectious sense of humor and could brighten any room. He was a devout Christian, and as much as he will be missed here on earth, knowing we will be reunited one day gives us great comfort.
There will be a memorial honoring Jerry held at Lloyd James funeral home located at 1011 E. First st., April 7, 2022. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM and the ceremony to follow at 2:00 PM. There will be a short graveside service at the Dallas-Fort Worth national cemetery April 13 at 2:00 PM, and a celebration of life to follow at the Crescent Club in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jerry’s name to the Scottish Rite Hospital of Dallas.
