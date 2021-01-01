Jerry Lee Beasley
TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Jerry Lee Beasley, 70, of Whitehouse, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Little Zion Baptist Church. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Beasley was born May 13, 1950, in Whitehouse, and died December 19, 2020.

