Jerry “Judge” Lasseter

Jerry Cooper Lasseter was born May 16, 1939 in Waco, Texas. He had been a resident of Bullard for 21 years, formerly living in Tyler. He retired, in the same town he was born, from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. After retirement, he worked many jobs in the Tyler area including bank deliveries, a security guard for Trane, hauling charcoal, Walmart, and Lowes. He loved to fish and worked on his lawn mowers, and was skilled in Jiu Jitsue. He was a member of the Assembly of God in Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Calvert Lasseter and Amy Jane Brink Lasseter; brothers, Jimmy Lasseter and Weldon Lasseter; and sisters, Faye Lasseter, Dorothy Denney, Cleo Robert, Evelyn Eskew, Carol White, Ruthie Lillard, Carol White and Nita Walpole.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Judy Lasseter of Bullard; three children, Michelle Lynn Taylor (Jonathan) of Tyler, Melissa Jane Field (Kenny) of Van, and Casey Lasseter of Bullard; brothers, Gene Allen Lasseter (Beth), Clifford Lasseter (Becky), Artie Dale Lasseter (Penny), and Roy Lasseter (Norvelle); sisters, Polly Hilton, Myrna Dyer, Patsy Childress, Audrey Martin and Joann Grissel; grandchildren, Matthew Cooper Reese (Lexie) and Megan Nicole Morris (Zack); great-grandchildren, Amarie, Bella, Ryder and Tinsley Morris, and Milla and Aries Reese; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.