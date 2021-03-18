Jerry Jones
TEXARKANA — Gerald “Jerry” Ray Jones age 74 of Whitehouse, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 11, 2021 at a Texarkana hospital, surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born May 30, 1946 in Texarkana, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Ruth Jones and his wife of 38 years, Shirley Stinecipher Jones.
He is survived by one son, Robert “Tiger” Jones and his Wife, Alesha Shofner Jones of Murchison, Texas, one daughter, Jennifer Jones Fischer and husband Charles Fischer of Redwater, Texas, five grandchildren, Cody Jones and wife Terri, Erin Jones and Zachary Jones all of Murchison, Texas, Charles “Lynn” Fischer and wife Casie of Redwater, Texas and Colton “Lance” Fischer of Texarkana, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Makayla and Brooklynn Coleman, Lilly and Skylar Jones, Cannon, Case and Cooper Fischer; a very special sister-in-law Carolyn Gage, sister-in-law, Linda Page and husband Danny; one brother-in-law, Robert Stinecipher and wife Angie; many nieces, nephews and other family members. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum on Saturday, March 20, 2021 @ 11:00 AM at the Mausoleum. Bro Todd Reed officiating.
