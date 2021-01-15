Jerry Glenn McFadden
WHITEHOUSE — Jerry Glenn McFadden (Poppa Jerry) born January 31, 1946 to Leonord D. McFadden and Mozelle Gentry McFadden. As a young boy, Jerry made the decision of where he would spend eternity and went to be with Jesus Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Hospice of East Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Jenny Sue Horn McFadden; Daughters Jill Spitzmiller and husband, Brian and Jennifer Carlile & husband, Jason. Grandchildren Tyler Spitzmiller and wife Madison of Flint, Taylor Spitzmiller of Whitehouse; Jaelynn, Jake, and Jolie Carlile of Troup. Great-grandchildren, Jace and Lane Spitzmiller. Mother, Mozelle Hyatt of Greenville; Brother, Danny and wife, Deborah McFadden of Rowlett, Sister, Cheryl Beaty and husband, Russell of Edmond, OK.
Preceded In death by Father, Leonord McFadden, Grandparents G.F. and Virgie McFadden and W.L. and Martha Gentry, Stepdad Cecil Hyatt.
Jerry graduated from Commerce High School and attended East Texas State University. He had several sales jobs; however, his favorite job was being a substitute teacher at Whitehouse High School and Junior High. He worked many days in Life Skills.
He served as a Deacon at FBC Whitehouse and FBC Commerce. He served on the Whitehouse City Council, Parks & Recreation Board & the Yesteryear Board.
In 2012 Jerry and Jenny were selected as Mr. and Mrs. Yesteryear representing the City of Whitehouse. In 2014 Jerry was honored with the “Caring for Others Award” by the Woodmen of the World.
Celebration of his life will be officiated by Rev. Gary McDonald at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 16 at First Baptist Church Whitehouse; followed by graveside at Whitehouse Cemetery; Visitation, Friday January 15 at Lloyd James Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.
If you would like to donate, family request First Baptist Church, 801 E. Main, Whitehouse, TX 75791 Acts 1:8 Ministry.
