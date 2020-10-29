Jerry Givens, Jr.
CHAPEL HILL — Public Viewing for Mr. Jerry Givens, Jr., 57 of Chapel Hill will be held from 2-8 pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Givens was born on September 8, 1963 and transitioned on October 26, 2020.

