Jerry Givens, Jr.
CHAPEL HILL — Public Viewing for Mr. Jerry Givens, Jr., 57 of Chapel Hill will be held from 2-8 pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Givens was born on September 8, 1963 and transitioned on October 26, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mahomes shoots his shot: NBA to Kansas City?
-
Bullard mayor issues statement regarding off-duty officers involved in slamming teen to ground
-
Tyler man arrested for murder in connection with shooting that led to death of Bullard man
-
VIDEO: Off-duty Bullard police officers working security at Times Square Grand Slam force Black teen to ground
-
After 74 years, Lindale Candy Company still smells as sweet