Jerry Don Montgomery
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Jerry Don Montgomery, 68 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in New Hope Bullard Cemetery *MASK ARE REQUIRED* with Pastor Marcus L. Jackson, Sr. serving as eulogist under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Montgomery was born on September 17, 1952 and transitioned on October 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife; Ruth Bright Montgomery, daughter; Monica Bright Woods, grandsons; Travian Cross and Treston Cross, sisters; K. Vanessa Dewberry Singleton and Brenda Dewberry. Public viewing will be held on Friday, 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The repass will be held at the Ceaugry & W.B. Houston Center, 1313 North Palace Ave. in Tyler.
