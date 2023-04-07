Jerry D. Jones
TYLER — Jerry D. Jones was born July 6, 1936 in Weston, Texas to Oscar Jones and May Johnson Jones. He died April 1, 2023 in Whitehouse, TX.
Jerry graduated from Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas and from North Texas State University with a BBA degree.
Always industrious, in high school and college he had many part time jobs. After graduating from college he was employed at Texas Instruments in Dallas, beginning in Inventory Control and then as a Sales Engineer in the Chemical Materials Department. After ten years he moved into the field of financial planning, sales of stocks, bonds and mutual funds. Jerry was employed by Dempsey-Tegeler & Co., Underwood Neuhaus & Co., and Drexel Burnham Lambert Inc. In his retirement he began selling sports equipment and eventually specializing in knifes. Throughout his career, Jerry valued his customers and became lifelong friends with many.
Jerry and Jo Ann Moore married in 1957. They had two children, Jack Douglas Jones and Julia Ann Jones. Jo Ann passed away after 56 years of marriage. Jerry spent his final years married to Gloria Hendricks Peterson.
Jerry was an avid fisherman. He was proud that his son caught his first fish at age two and delighted in helping others fish. With that passion he volunteered for over twenty years to stock and manage the Lakes and Parks in the Country Place Community Association.
Jerry was faithful in serving the church. He worked on the Building Committee for the Family Life Center, was the treasurer for the United Methodist Men, organized garage sales for youth scholarships and readily cooked for any event.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Dorris Wynell Smith, son, J. Douglas Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Julia Ann Jones, daughter-in-law, Chris Jones, grandchildren, Russell Mullins, Courtney Maletic (Paul), Katharine Ruschhaupt, (Cameron) and William Rosebrock, (Sarah) great-granddaughter Collins Ruschhaupt, step-son Erik Peterson, niece Jan Nowowiejski (Dean) and numerous cousins. Jerry called Craig Firestone his second son and embraced Craig and his family, Laura, Alex, Chrissy, Liam, Nellie, as his own.
Services for Jerry D. Jones will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Bullard Methodist Church in Bullard, TX, with Pastor David Brasher officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Restland Cemetery in Dallas at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Paul Maletic officiating, assisted by the Stewart Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bullard Methodist Men Scholarship Fund (www.bullardmethodist.org).