Jerry and June Barnett
CHANDLER — Jerry G. Barnett, age 76, of Chandler passed away on September 1, 2021. He was born in Shreveport, LA on January 29, 1945 to Glendon and Audrey (Pearson) Barnette. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Wanda Steed.
Jerry and his beloved wife, June Irby Barnett, were married 46 years. June succeeded him in death on September 11, 2021. She was born Jacksonville, Texas on October 23, 1946 to B.G. and Polly (Dixon) Irby. June was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 46 years, Jerry G. Barnett; and a young brother, Phillip Irby.
Left to cherish their memory are their daughter, Kimberly Cheney and husband Daniel of Palestine and grandchildren, Kathrina, Kari and Kylie. June is also survived by four siblings and one half-brother and one half-sister.
Jerry retired from Austin Pump and Supply as a farmer sales representative.
A memorial service for Jerry and June Barnett is scheduled at 2 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at West Lake Baptist Church in Chandler. Bro. Lee Evans will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.