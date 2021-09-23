Jerry and Joyce Houston
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Jerry and Joyce Houston are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rock Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Johnson and Dr. Michael Criner officiating. A private interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. and Mrs. Houston passed away September 16, 2021 in Tyler.
Jerry Franklin Houston was born May 22, 1929 in Chandler, the son of John Bradford Houston and Jewell Juanita (Naron) Houston. Joyce Laverne (Hobbs) Houston was born August 17, 1930 in Ben Wheeler, the daughter of Julius D. Hobbs and Ida Bell (Nixon) Leavels. While both attending Chandler High School, Joyce asked Jerry if she could catch a ride on his bicycle with him to town for the lunch hour. They married on October 8, 1948.
Mr. Houston enlisted in the United States Navy where he served from 1952 until 1954. He attended Henderson County Junior College in Athens and later graduated from East Texas State University in Commerce with a master’s in education. His career in education began at Harmony High School in Upshur County where he worked for 24 years as a teacher, coach and principal. The Houston’s began their tenure with the Brownsboro Independent School District where he served as the Athletic Director for eight years and the Chandler Elementary School Principal for 15 years, while she served as the secretary at Brownsboro Junior High School for 21 years. After retirement, The Houston’s remained active in their community.
The Houston’s loved attending church and were current members of Rock Hill Baptist Church, where Mr. Houston served as a deacon, a leadership role he served in for 60 years throughout the churches they’ve attended. He enjoyed fishing while she enjoyed cooking and tending her flowers, but they both loved watching their grandchildren play sports. Jerry and Joyce left a lasting impact on their family, friends and the community in which they lived, and will be dearly missed by all.
Mr. Houston was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Calvin Houston. Mrs. Houston was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Douglas Hobbs and sister, Erva Mae Naron.
Survivors include their children, Garry Houston and wife Melissa of Brownsboro, Janet Berry and husband James of Chandler; grandchildren, Joanna Putnam and husband Joe, Swaide Houston and wife Erikah, Lexie Jo Houston, Matthew Berry and wife Sarah, Timothy Berry; and great grandchildren, Greyson Putnam, Hadley Putnam, Adam Berry and Nathan Berry.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Berry, Paul Carver, Tony Volentine, Chuck McHam, Ricky Daily, Bryan Houston, Swaide Houston, Jimmy Bunn, Cody Seale, Leon Spencer, Ron Epperson and Jerry Schumate.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1-2:00 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Hill Baptist Church, 20022 State Highway 31 E, Brownsboro, Texas 75756.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.