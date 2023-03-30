Jerome Howard
TYLER — Jerome Howard, age 82, passed away Monday March 27th, 2023 in Tyler, Texas. He was born on October 9th, 1940 in Tyler, Texas and has been a life long resident. A visitation will be held on Thursday March 30th, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Hopewell Cemetery near Lindale. He went to SFA and East Texas State University obtaining a master’s degree and worked as a long time reserve officer for the Smith County sheriff’s department. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Lindale. He and his family owned and operated Howard Exxon on Gentry Parkway in Tyler for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey Paul and Ora Ruth (Swan) Howard. He is survived by his son Byron Howard and wife; Kim of Lindale, daughter Angela Daniels of Tyler, sister Paulette and husband; Ronny Cole of Mount Sylvan, brother Kimble Howard of Lindale, and granddaughter Oliva and husband; Mitch Bodiford of Lindale, and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Bodiford, Mike Matlock, B.J. Matlock, Joshua Matlock, and Caleb Matlock.