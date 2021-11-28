Jerome Horace
GILMER — Jerome Horace age 74 passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his home in Gilmer. Mr. Horace, was born on July 13, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a Veteran in the United States Navy, fighting in the Vietnam War. Jerome is survived by is wife, Angelita Horace; sons, Jerome Horace, Jr. and Christopher Horace; daughter, Theresa Wilson; sister, Sandra Brown; five grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Waverly Mosley. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.