Jerome Edward Branton
TYLER — A memorial service for Jerome Edward Branton, 76, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Fauss officiating.
Mr. Branton passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Tyler, TX. He was born August 31, 1946, in South Carolina to Dalton Edward Branton and Betty Russell Branton. He spent his younger days as a military brat and lived in many different places, the last one being Ft. Richardson, Alaska, before returning to his father’s hometown of Minden, La. He completed his high school education and graduated from Minden High School in 1964. Upon completing high school, he went on to attend and graduate from Louisiana Tech University. When he graduated from Tech, he began his career as a Petroleum Engineer for, Exxon, TXO, Marathon Oil, Petro-Chem and various other companies.
Jerome was a member of The Vineyard Church in Tyler, TX, for 28 Years. He held the position of Head Deacon and perpetual winner of the Servant of the Month. His unwavering devotion and dedication to the Lord and his Church was an inspiration and a blessing to many that were in his life.
When his children were young, they loved traveling and especially taking ski trips to Colorado. Later in life, he was a professional mall walker and enjoyed playing ping pong. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jerome was preceded in death by his father, Dalton Edward Branton and his mother, Betty Russell Branton Atkins. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eileen Mercer Branton; son, Christopher Branton; daughter, Amie (Ray) Newman; daughter, Ashley (Joey) Thigpen of Tyler; four grandsons, Julian, Sebastian, Branton, and Tristan; his younger sister, Janice Cooley of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; and younger brother, Jeff Atkins of Shreveport, Louisiana.