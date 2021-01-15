Jermaine Bowie
TYLER — Services for Jermaine Douglas Bowie are scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2021, 11:00 am in New Hope Cemetery (Bullard) with Pastor Vincent Bowie officiating eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Jermaine Bowie was the middle child born to Leon and JoAnn Stewart Bowie on September 22, 1972 in Tyler, Texas.
Jermaine accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He attended Whitehouse schools and was in the graduating class of 1991.
In 1998 he met the love of his life DaShannon Dupas.
He was employed by Flowers Bakery in Denton, Texas until his health began to fail and he was no longer able to fullfill his duties.
On January 7, 2021 Jermaine departed this earthly life surrounded by his wife and children .
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Bowie and both paternal and maternal grandparents.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, DaShannon Bowie, daughters Riaunna Bowie and Amyia Bowie; son Jermaine Bowie, Jr.; mother JoAnn Bowie; brother Rev. Vincent Bowie and sister DeOndrah Bowie. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
