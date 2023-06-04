Jere West Hayden
Jere West Hayden, 89, of Austin passed away peacefully Friday, May 5th 2023 at St. David’s Heart Hospital of Austin. Jere is survived by daughter and son, Tere Holmes and Kyle Holmes (Julie), two wonderful grandchildren Megan and Andrew (Kelsie), and great granddaughter Sawyer Grace Holmes. Jere is also survived by her older sister, Francis Allen of Bryan, TX.
Jere was born in Carthage, TN on June 15th, 1933. Jere and her family moved to McAllen, TX in 1934. She graduated from McAllen High School in 1951. Jere and family lived in Tyler, TX for more than 25 years. Jere worked for Power Exploration Company in Tyler where she met J Howard Hayden, an estate planning and tax attorney from Austin.
Jere and Howard were married for 22 years prior to Howard’s passing in 2005. Jere and Howard were long time members of Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd and Austin Country Club where they spent many years enjoying Hill Country golf. Jere and Howard were blessed to have a community of many wonderful friends whom they both loved dearly.
A memorial service and interment will take place at 10:30 AM on Friday June 9th, 2023, at Austin’s Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 3201 Windsor Rd., Austin, TX 78703.
Jere’s daughter, Tere Holmes, founded Regarding Cancer, which provides psychosocial support and resources for cancer patients and their caregivers. Jere was very involved with this organization over the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jere’s name to: Regarding Cancer, P.O. Box 204451, Austin, TX 78720. Phone: 512-213-4993 regardingcancer.org.
