Jerald B Rains
TYLER — Visitation for Jerald B Rains (81) will be at Jackson’s Burks-Walker-Tippit, Wednesday 11/9 from 6:00-7:30. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date. Born 8/3/41 in Tyler to Burton & Alene Rains. He worked at Carriers for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Betty. Survived by Wife Carolyn of 59 years, Daughter Jan Milford (Bob), and son Jerald Dewayne Rains (Teresa), his granddaughter TaTianna Velez, his pride and joy. Brothers Ronnie & Charles and sister Shelia. A special thanks to Taanya, Amanda, Arryanna and Rhonda for the love and excellent care they provided him over the years. The family asked in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas.