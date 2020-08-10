Jennifer Nicole Fointno, age 45, of Tyler, left this world to spend her eternity with the Lord on the 2nd day of August 2020. She was born in Austin, Texas on the 9th day of September 1974, to her parents Walter Makiej and Karen Hooker Hendrix.
Niki was a Christian lady who loved life immensely. She was very caring and compassionate to everyone. She had so much love in her heart that it could not be contained only to people, but she also had a great affection for animals. She loved to cook, and she loved to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Rayburn and Jean Hooker, Walter and Gerry Makiej, Winnie Jackson; mother-in-law, Julia Wilkins; stepdaughter, Monya R. Fointno; and nephew, Jacob Michael Hendrix.
Niki is survived by her husband, Andre Fointno; mother, Karen Hendrix and husband T.C. of Palestine; father, Walter Makiej and wife Cheryl of Temple; brother, Chadwyck Hendrix and wife Angela of Jacksonville; sister-in-law, Mauryne Simmons and husband Paul of Tyler; niece, Lexie Taylor Hendrix of Rusk; as well as numerous other family and friends.
A celebration of life service for Jennifer Nicole Fointno is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning, on Saturday, the 8th day of August in the Rhone Memorial Chapel. To honor Jennifer's wishes, following the service, she will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the animal shelter of your choice.
Due to the present Covid-19 danger, facemasks are required for the service.
Funeral and cremation services for Jennifer Nicole Fointno are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 South State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.