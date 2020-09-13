Jennifer Bommarito MacWhirter
BULLARD — On September 8, 2020, the Lord called Jennifer Bommarito MacWhirter home. Jennifer was a proud mother of two daughters, McKenna and Keely, a loving wife to her husband James and a friend to countless others. Jennifer was the Human Resources Director for the City of Bullard where she had worked since 2004. Jennifer was extremely active and respected in the Bullard community. She devoted countless hours to community service, working with her church, First United Methodist, the City of Bullard and numerous other organizations. Jennifer never met a stranger and many were graced with her sunshine spirit. Her signature curly blonde hair and infectious smile, coupled with her pure heart and happy go lucky personality made you feel like you were the most important person in the world. Jennifer loved God, loved life and loved her family and friends...some would say almost as much as she loved Halloween and garage sales. She was so gracious and kind and would never say no to a friend in need. The loss of our Jennifer will leave a hole in our hearts that can never be filled; however, family and friends can take solace in the fact that God is currently introducing His new, beautiful curly blonde-haired angel to the rest of His heavenly family. To say Jennifer will be missed is an understatement. She will always be loved, thought of and adored by those who had the joyful pleasure of being blessed enough to have had such a remarkable woman in their lives.
Preceded in death by her father Fred Bommarito, Jennifer is survived by her loving husband James MacWhirter, her daughters McKenna MacWhirter Abohosh and Keely MacWhirter Jones, her mother Sally Bommarito Henderson, her brother John Bommarito, her sisters Janie Bommarito Tillery and Judi Bommarito Tonsul and her grandchildren Gray Jones and Rowan Jones.
A Celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Bullard.