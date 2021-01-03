Jennifer Anne Prothro
TYLER — Our sweet sister, Jenny, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, December 31st, 2020 after a brief illness. We are comforted by the knowledge that Jenny is resting peacefully in His loving arms.
Jenny was born to Pat and John Prothro on December 5, 1953. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School where she was selected as a senior beauty. Jenny was a Lady-in-Waiting in the Texas Rose Festival and later graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. in Fine Arts. Like others in her family, Jenny was a gifted artist and enjoyed careers in advertising, retail sales and teaching. Jenny loved her Lord and was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and was currently living at Hideaway, TX.
Nothing was more important to Jenny than her family.....Well, maybe her cats! She dearly and deeply loved everyone so very much. Jenny will be remembered forever in our hearts as a kind, gentle and caring sister, aunt and cousin.
Jenny is survived by her siblings John E. Prothro Jr. and wife, Diane, Karen Prothro Puckett and husband, Steve, and their children, daughter, Lorrie Puckett Erwin, and husband, Thomas, and son, Jeff Puckett. Jenny is also survived by her brother, Tom Prothro, and wife, Kim. In addition, she is survived by her nephew, Evan Prothro, and wife, Julie, and their children Hadley, Norah and Wyatt. Lastly, Jenny is pre-deceased by her beautiful niece, Ashley Prothro Trant, and survived by Ashley’s children Amon, Garrett, Cody, and Anna Claire.
There will be a family graveside service for Jenny on Monday, January 4, 2021 and a memorial service at a later date.
If desired, memorial gifts can be made to The Catty Shack Cat Rescue. Their website is cattyshackcr.org. Also, memorials can be made to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation, 100 East Ferguson Road, Suite 800 Tyler, TX 75702. Please include a specific reference to COVID-19 Relief Efforts in order for ventilators to be purchased for the hospital.
The Prothro family would like to thank the wonderful staff, nurses and doctors at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis for their loving care and dedication to our beloved sister.
