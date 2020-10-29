Jennifer Ann Eikers

Ms. Ekers passed away very unexpectedly Friday, October 23, 2020 in Tyler. She was born April 10, 1955 in Tyler to Dewey Joe McGuire and Mary Ann Hawkins McGuire. Jennifer asked Jesus to be her Savior as a young girl, and her unwavering faith in Him gave her a hope and confidence that she was ready whenever He called her Home. She often talked about her beloved relatives that had gone on before her that she longed to see.
She graduated from John Tyler High School in 1973 where she was voted Miss John Tyler. She attended TJC from 1973-1974 where she was a member of Harmony & Understanding. She then graduated from Baylor University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. She was employed by East Texas Medical Center from 1977-1996 and held the positions of Hematology Supervisor, Assistant Director of Laboratory Services and ultimately Director of Outpatient Laboratory Services at DRL. She then worked in medical sales and most recently was founder and managing partner of Decks at Best.
Jennifer loved to travel. Her favorite place was enjoying the beach in Destin, Florida with her family. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, & golfing. She was an amazing cook and many were blessed by her bringing them a meal or enjoying her meals and fellowship in her home. She loved her family and friends deeply and well, and she will be sorely missed.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her brother, Tim McGuire, in 2003 and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by her loving family including daughter & son-in-law, Erin & Chris Thiem; granddaughter, Mary Madelyn Thiem; her parents, Ann & Joe McGuire; sister & brother-in-law, Michelle & Scott Chesley; niece, Claire Chesley & nephew, Cade Chesley; and long-time friend, Lavonda Tidmore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Thiem, Cade Chesley, Don Hawkins, Sans Hawkins, David Roach, Dave McGuire, George McGuire, Joe Allen McGuire, Kevin Ferrier & John R. Paine.
Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
Jennifer was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus in 2015, which greatly affected the last few years of her life. If desired, memorials may be made to the Hydrocephalus Association, Development Office, 4340 East West Highway, #905, Bethesda, MD 20814-4447.