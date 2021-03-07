Jennie Beth Hoilman
ARP — Jennie Beth Hoilman, 81, of Arp, passed away on March 1, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
A devoted wife of 55 years and a beloved mother, Jennie’s kindness and generosity extended to all around her - family, friends, strangers, and the many animals she rescued. Her love for crocheting, cooking, reading, and sentimental movies expressed her appreciation for life’s simple pleasures. Quietly devout, she lived her faith by doing justly, loving mercy, and walking humbly with God. The warmth of her sweet gentleness will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Hoilman; her five children Tom Hoilman, Jennie Hammerbacher and husband Jeff, Mary Hoilman, Joseph Hoilman, and Robert Hoilman and wife Eleni; her five grandchildren Dillon, Kashay, Joshua, Emma, and Ava; her brother James Smith and wife Karen and her sister Julia Hannon and husband Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents Irene and James Smith and her sister Nancy Grant and husband James Grant.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Overton, Texas. Burial will be at the Mason Cemetery.
Visitation and rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Monday, March 8, 2021 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Burger Bucket List: 15 Burgers To Taste In East Texas
-
BACK TO SAN ANTONIO: Jada Celsur scores 31, leads Martin's Mill to 4th state title game in 5 seasons
-
The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition Brings Its Blockbuster Show To Dallas
-
Mahomes in walking boot after surgery
-
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...