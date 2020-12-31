Jenna R. Wallace
TYLER — Jenna Wallace passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX. She was born on July 2, 1934 in Dallas, TX to the late Charles and Dorothy (Cox) Wallace. Jenna lived in Tyler for the last 30 years. She enjoyed reading, singing and creating flower arrangements. She was also a Pastor’s wife and a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Tyler, TX. Jenna is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bob F. Wallace of Tyler; daughters, Carol Evans and Pamela Davis and her husband Danny; sister Patricia Matthews; grandchildren, Raegan Quesenberry, Scott Davis, and Kimberly Murphy and her husband Scott; great-grandchildren, Abigail Quesenberry, Logan Murphy and Sean Murphy. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Tyler at 11 am. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
