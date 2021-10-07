Jeffrey Randall Robertson
TYLER — Jeffrey R. Robertson, 56, of Tyler, went to be with his Savior and Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1965, to parents Mildred and William Robertson in St. Louis, MO and was a graduate of TJC, ETBU and TSTC. Preceding him in death were his parents of Tyler and brother Michael Robertson of Houston. Surviving family members include his sister Lynne Robertson Jones and brother-in-law David L. Jones of Tyler, nephew Chad and wife Monique Jones of Katy, niece Melanie Jones of Tyler, nephews Chase and Cole Robertson of Houston, aunt and uncle Claude and Ted Smith of Hickory, NC and many beloved cousins. He was a long-time member of the Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler where he enjoyed singing in the choir, Bible studies with The Encouragers Class and the many singles department activities. He was an avid sports fan of high school to the pros and was a serious statistical data collector. He dearly loved his St. Louis sports teams, especially when they beat the Cowboys, Rangers, Astros and Stars. The family wishes to thank the Pinecrest Nursing Home staff for providing such great care and concern for Jeff during these last few years.
A family and friends visitation will be held at Jackson’s Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler on Friday, October 8, from 6:00 - 7:30 pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 9, at 11:00 am at The Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler conducted by Reverend Neal Thornburgh, Teaching Pastor of The Church at West Mt. in Gilmer. II Corinthians 5:8 states, “but we are of good courage and prefer to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord.” NASB
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a gift to your charity of choice. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.