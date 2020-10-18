Jeffrey Hart Brown

Jeff was born on August 16, 1941 to Jack and Valine Hart Brown of Trees, La. When Jeff was born in Shreveport, he was put in a dresser drawer because the hospital had run out of cribs. His mother, two aunts, and cousins were school teachers so he got plenty of advice and instruction from a young age. He enjoyed football and baseball at North Caddo High School in Vivian, La. Jeff met Nancy (Boyd) Brown in chapel service at East Texas Baptist University where roll was checked for attendance, and students had to sit alphabetically. The two were married for 58 years and both were school teachers, with Jeff specializing in Physical Education, and eventually earning a Masters Degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin University. He was known as Coach Brown to Tyler ISD students for 15 years before he decided to become self-employed in construction and real estate. Jeff was a deacon and faithful member of Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Tyler.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Boyd) Brown; three children, Jeffrey Boyd Brown, Kyle Brown (Laura), and Kristi Brown; grandchildren, Casey Scull (Courtney), Brianna Rodgers (Alex), Austen Winfrey (Holly), Alexa Winfrey, Jacob Elliss, and Josh Crane; and great-grandchildren, William Rodgers and Cady Rodgers.