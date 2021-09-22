Jeffery Williams
TYLER — TYLER Services for Min. Jeffery “Jeff” Williams, Sr., 63, of Tyler are scheduled for Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:00 a.m., Christian Teaching Center with Rev. H.Q. Dickerson eulogist and Min. Dr. Pamela Phoenix officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, (Kilgore) under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. FACE MASK REQUIRED. Public viewing Thursday, September 23, 2021, 1:00pm to 7:00pm at the funeral home.
Min. Jeffery “Jeff” Williams, 63, of Tyler, TX, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born on August 26, 1958, Jeffery Lynn Williams to George Williams and Josephine Kirkwood Williams in Helena, Arkansas.
He was a Minister of the Gospel and a true Christian. He was ordained at Higher Heights Church under the leadership of Pastor James Hawkins. He later became a member The Refuge Church.
Jeffery graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee, May 1980 as a Chemical Engineer.
He was previously married, and to that union were two sons, Jefferey Jr. and Jeremy. He later married and wed his wife, Mrs. Dorinda Henderson-Williams, on April 25, 2015, in Tyler, TX.
His leadership skills in the community made a great impact. He was a bridge builder for the region. Although he was a member of many organizations, i.e., Tyler Talking Together, Art of Peace - Tyler, NAACP, his most achieved endeavor was his role as President of Tyler Race Relations.
Left to cherish and continue his legacy is his wife, Mrs. Dorinda Henderson-Williams; two sons: Jeffery Williams, Jr. and Jeremy Williams; siblings: Lula Dixon, Carolyn Coffey, Rosalyn Barksdale, Vivian Oden; and, Sister-in-Law, Hyacinth Holt.; two grandsons: Jaxson and Jayfus; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to the Jeffery Williams, Sr. Legacy Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1910, ESE Loop 323, Suite 230, Tyler, TX 75701, GoFundMe (Dorinda’s FB page), via Cash App ($JeffLegacy),check, cash, or money order made payable to the Jeffery Williams, Sr. Legacy Scholarship Fund.