Jeanne Fitzhugh Rowlett
TYLER — Jeanne Fitzhugh Elwood Rowlett
Jeanne Rowlett passed away peacefully on April 28th surrounded by family and friends at Journey Home. We want to express our deep gratitude for God’s servants Fr. Nick Phares and Fr. Lee Stephens; the gift of their love, faith, support, and care throughout Jeanne’s life is immeasurable and will forever be imprinted on our hearts.
Jeanne was born on March 7,1924 in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the first child of the late Lt. Ernest and Madeleine Elwood. As an “army brat,” she lived in many places all over the country, even Hawaii. Jeanne graduated from A & M Consolidated High School, worked at several military bases, then joined the WAVES. The active duty for the WAVES began just a few weeks before the end of WWII, and she was stationed in New York most of that time. After being discharged from the Navy as a Yeoman Second Class, Jeanne earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Baylor University; the same week she graduated she married Robert Rowlett, who preceded her in death. They were married for sixty-three years. Jeanne had numerous jobs throughout her life: earning “teacher of the year” teaching typing and short-hand classes at Perry High School in Ohio (after earning a teaching certificate from Malone College and Kent State); dean of Tyler Commercial College in Texas; then a paralegal for the U. S. Attorney’s Office in Tyler, TX., retiring from that job in 1990.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her brothers Ernest Anthony Elwood, Jr., and William Fitzhugh Elwood. Survivors include her four daughters and their spouses: Cindy and Jon Brandyberry, Susie and Steve Clark, Martha Rowlett and Larry Payne, Robin and Mickey Owens; Jeanne also has one surviving brother, Rev Richard Hugh Elwood, sisters-in-law, Evelyn Rowlett and Ann Elwood, and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.
Jeanne had a passion for watching and talking about sports. She also was a voracious reader: newspapers, magazines, and especially romance novels. Volunteering was also a guiding force in her life, especially at Christ Episcopal Church, where she belonged to All Saints Guild, Guild of the Nativity, and the Episcopal Churchwomen. She and her husband also led the senior group called the “Primetimers.” Jeanne always held her Tyler friends close to her heart even after moving to Bartlesville in 2010, where she became a very dedicated member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
Jeanne was a member of the Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, for which she worked with the Naturalization Ceremonies in the Federal Courthouse. When she moved to Bartlesville, OK., she joined that Chapter of DAR. In 2018, she was honored for her 40 years of service to the DAR. She was a founding member of the Chapter GJ, PEO Sisterhood, where she worked many years on scholarships for women; after moving to Bartlesville, she transferred her membership to PEO-DW. Jeanne was active member of NARFE Chapter 0344 in Tyler. Another special honor she received was the “Women Who Took a Chance” award in 2006 at a special ceremony in Tyler, Texas. Jeanne is also registered by NSDAR in the Women’s Memorial in Washington, D. C. under “Women in Military Service for America.”
Jeanne never met a stranger; indeed, after she talked to someone for five minutes, that person already knew about her four daughters and their lives. Always ready to play a game, and more importantly win the game, Jeanne loved card games like bridge with her friends, Hearts with her daughters, and later became the “Bingo Queen” at Green Country and played “Chicken-Foot” on the weekends with her daughter Susie (who cared for Jeanne since she moved to Bartlesville) and her family. Susie’s tireless caring for Jeanne is very appreciated by everyone; Steve also gave selflessly and often to assist in Jeanne’s care. Jeanne made many friends at Green Country and enjoyed participating in the activities as her health permitted.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jeanne Rowlett is scheduled for May 21st at 11:00 AM at St. Lukes Church, Bartlesville, OK. Live-streaming will be available through St. Luke’s FACEBOOK page, or Episcopalbartlesville.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 118 South Bois d’Arc, Tyler, TX, 75702.