Jeanie Forrester Irwin-Graham
TYLER — Jeanie Forrester Irwin Graham of Tyler, Texas went to her eternal home on November 11, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born on February 16,1926 in Greenville, Texas where she grew up and graduated Greenville Senior High in 1943.
Jeanie was well-known for her smile and welcoming personality. Though she was raised in a small town, she made friends wherever she went and took every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest, just like a rock star!
Jeanie and Jim raised their two sons Jimmy and Jerry in Dallas. She enjoyed the seasonal work at both the Dallas Fashion Market and Dallas Furniture Mart.
Her marriage to Jay Graham moved her to Bethany, Oklahoma where they owned and operated a furniture store. Later they retired to Emerald Bay, Bullard, Texas to be near family. She was a member of Emerald Bay Community Church. Jeanie enjoyed her life long passion for playing Bridge with her buddies. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and loved a good party. Her hobbies included Bible studies, clogging, square dancing, sewing, interior decorating, fishing, to name a few. In her travels, she was proud to have visited all of the States with the exception of Hawaii.
In 1977, Jeanie began yet another role as “Granny”. She was now everything- a wife, mother and grandmother to 5… later a great grandmother to 10.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O.E. and Vera Forrester, brother O.E. Forrester, Jr. and his wife Pat, James Dee Irwin, Jay Graham, Martha Irwin, Archer Irwin, and Dear friend Ed Schulz.
Survived by sons Jimmy Irwin (Shay) Easley, South Carolina, Jerry Irwin (Jane) Tyler, Texas.Grandchildren: Rachel Irwin-Clark (Charles), Rebecca Brooks (Don Hiers ),Seth Irwin, Bryan Irwin (Jamie ), Scott Irwin. Great-Grandchildren: Mark Stephens, Mary Peyton Clark, Michael B.Clark, Molly Clark, Xander Brooks, Madison Brooks, J.P. Irwin, Fairbanks Irwin, Milly Irwin. Niece Laurie Forrester Dallas, Texas.
Our Family is grateful and appreciative of all who shared in Jeanie’s life and blessed it each and every day. Most recently her friends at The Hamptons’s.
We give God glory and honor for blessing her with a long and happy life.