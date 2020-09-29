Jeanette Roddam Kirk

Jeanette was a generous person who shared her multiple gifts with others. Many in the East Texas area will remember her for her beautiful hand quilting and her skills with refinishing old furniture.
Mrs. Kirk had one brother J.D. Roddam, who predeceased her. Mrs. Kirk was also predeceased by her husband Arthur Paul Kirk, Rusk.
She is survived by her four children, Robert Kirk and spouse Helen of Deville, LA, Frank Kirk, and spouse, Bonnie of Athens, Texas, Sondra Tosh and spouse Terry of Tyler, Texas and Cynthia Golden and spouse Ken of Broomfield, CO. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. Mrs. Kirk’s graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Russell Cemetery, Rusk, under the direction of Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Mabry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1062, Rusk, TX 75785.