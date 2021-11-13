Jeanette Lucille Mallory
LINDALE — The family of Jeanette Mallory of Lindale, Texas is saddened to announce her passing on November 9, 2021, eight days short of her 88th birthday. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband James (Jim) Mallory; her children: Melinda and Patrick Thompson, and LeAnne and Gerald Sanders; her grandchildren: James, Rose, and Leah Thompson, and Ryan Ford; her great-grandchildren: Astrid Thompson, Sander and Mallory Ford; and other loving family members.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents Mike and Frances Garber who welcomed her into the world on November 18, 1933, in Baytown, Texas. She was raised with her brother, Royce who preceded her in death. During her life, Jeanette was dedicated to her education and remained busy with her involvement in church activities and music. Throughout her life, music remained an integral part of Jeanette’s life and was “a soprano who never has slacked” to quote the Sanctuary Choir in Westfield, New Jersey.
Jeanette had a natural curiosity and was determined to receive her education. She earned her Bachelor of Science, Master of Education, became a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Registered Play Therapist. Jeanette left a lasting demonstration of her love acts of service, education, and her advocacy for mental health by becoming a founding member of the Texas Association for Play Therapy in 1997. These achievements came later in her life, but Jeanette was a true counselor all her life, assisting others through their hardships and providing support wherever needed.
Jeanette married her husband of 69 years, Jim Mallory. Although Jim and Jeanette’s love story began in high school, she reminisced about meeting him in grade school and how adorable she found his smile. They were an inspiration to other couples, as later they would lead workshops for singles through their church. Jim’s career in Exxon led them around the world and allowed Jeanette to combine her love of travel and search for knowledge while furthering her education about other cultures and caring for their daughters.
Jeanette was well-known for her smile and welcoming personality. Though she was raised in a small town, she made friends wherever she went and took all opportunities “to make life happen.” She often spoke of the time she sang with the choir behind the Iron Curtain, a unique experience which allowed her to share her faith and love of music with others and was an inspiration to young women.
Jim and Jeanette valued family above all. In the ‘70’s Jim and Jeanette purchased a tree farm in Lockhart, Texas. This became “The Place” which the family built for family gatherings, holidays, church workshops, fishing, and grandchildren enjoying the outdoors. In 1982, Jeanette began yet another role as “Nana.” In her role as Nana, she was now everything - a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, counselor, but most of all a role model.
Jim and Jeanette “retired” to Lindale where Jim became Mayor and Jeanette became the First Lady, a position which continued to showcase her dignity and love for her community. During their “retirement” they were proud members of the Lindale Rotary Club, the Lindale Chamber of Commerce, and of the First United Methodist Church of Lindale; and Jeanette was a member of the Lindale Garden Club.
Jeanette Garber Mallory’s life will be celebrated with a visitation at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home located at 206 W. South St. in Lindale, TX 75771 on Saturday, November 13th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. The celebration service will be held at the First United Methodist Church - Lindale 402 W. Hubbard Street, Lindale, TX 75771 on Sunday, November 14th at 2:00pm. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Lindale Education Foundation P.O. Box 370 Lindale, TX 75771 and the First United Methodist Church of Lindale P.O. Box 367, Lindale, TX 75771.