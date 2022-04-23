Jeanetta Flowers
TYLER — Services are being held today for Jeanetta Faye Flowers, 11:00 am at North Star Baptist Church with Rev. Harry Sutphen officiating and Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. eulogist. Interment will be held in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Jeanetta Faye Wallace Flowers was born to the late Mack Wallace, Sr. And Justine Preston Biggs on September 15, 1939, in Tyler, Texas. She was educated through Tyler ISD and graduated from Emmett Scott High School in 1957. Jean was a lifelong member of North Star Baptist Church.
Jean Flowers worked at Sterling Faucet and Carrier then finally at General Electric (Trane) where she retired after 35 Years.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Justine Preston Biggs and Mack Henry Wallace, Sr. Stepfather Oliver Biggs, Sr., granddaughter Jasmine Flowers, and siblings Baby Ruth Biggs, Jerry Wallace, Mack Wallace, Jr., Charles Wayne Biggs (Nasir Ziyad), and Shirley McKellar.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Donna Walton, Brenda Phillips, and Sharon Flowers; three sons, Byron Flowers, Sr. , Michael Flowers and Raymond Flowers; siblings Pearlie Jones , Oliver, Biggs, Jr. and Harold Biggs. Also 11 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of dear friends.