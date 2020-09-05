HIDEAWAY — Graveside services for Jean Waldman, age 85 of Hideaway, Texas, are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery just south of Palestine, Texas with Pastor Michael Peschke officiating. Jean Passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. She was born November 1, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas to the late John and Bertha (Mitchell) Belohlavek. While in San Antonio Jean graduated 3rd in her class at Harlendale High School and was also 1st chair clarinet in the band. Jean has lived in Hideaway for the last 20 years and was previously of Bascom, Frankston, and Canton, Texas. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lindale, Texas, the PEO Women’s Group, and worked as a Southwestern Bell Representative for 19 years and also worked as an Administrative Assistant for various schools. Jean enjoyed shopping, playing Mahjong competitively, spending time with her loving family, and the occasional trip to Shreveport and Oklahoma. Jean was maybe best known to be a perfectionist as everything she did was very organized and conducted with class. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Johnnie Stuart and Marjorie Robbins, and her brother, Charles Belohlavek. Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bob Waldman of Hideaway, Texas; daughters, Karen Waldman of Mesquite, Texas and Kathy Waldman of North Richland Hills, Texas; and numerous other loving family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. As a Covid-19 precaution masks are required at all visitations and services.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Lindale or to the church’s Open Door Sunday School Class. fumclindale.org