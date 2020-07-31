Jean Tolbert Hanna

Services will be held Friday July 31, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. officiated by Dr. David O. Dykes.
Born to Vernon Henry Tolbert and Ruby Adrian Tolbert in Denison, Texas on June 7, 1927, Jean met Chad, the love of her life, while attending Tyler Commercial College. They were married in Trinidad, Texas on October 18, 1947 and built a beautiful life together in Tyler for the next 69 years. Jean, along with Chad, was a founding member of Green Acres Baptist Church and lived a faithful life in Christ as a devoted wife and mother, always taking time to counsel her children with unconditional love, wisdom, grace, and encouragement. Quick with her broad smile and vibrant laugh, Jean was also a steadfast friend, invariably ready for a long conversation.
In addition to her own children, Jean loved children from all walks of life. She saw every single child as important and valuable. She spent many hours volunteering at Tyler Day Nursery, The Andrews Center and served on the board of Children’s Village. Jean also contributed her efforts to the Texas Rose Festival Association, Junior League of Tyler, Quairo Literary Club, and Tyler Junior Garden Club, while always finding time for countless school activities, tennis matches, basketball and football games. When she wasn’t volunteering, she was making a home where every child was welcome and all friends were special.
She was a master in the art of being present for others by listening, laughing, crying and most of all comforting. Mom: You will be deeply missed by family and friends. Your huge heart held room for everyone; your easy-going graceful manner made all feel at home; your love of fun and endless optimism showed us all that it was always going to be alright, and your wisdom taught us that love of others is truly the key to a gracious life. As we humbly move forward holding you in our hearts and our memories, we will do our best to follow in your ways.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Children’s Village, PO Box 6564, Tyler, TX 75711 or Green Acres Baptist Church Foundation, 1607 Troup Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701.