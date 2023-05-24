Jean Quinn
HAWKINS — Mrs. Jean Quinn, 81 yrs. young of Hawkins, Texas passed away at home on Thursday after a brief yet difficult struggle with cancer while in the company of her extended family. Jean lived in Hawkins and Brookhaven for the past 20 years and was a member of the Holy Spirit church and was active in volunteer activities with local organizations such as Oakwood Cemetery, Goodman Museum, and Liberty Hall. Jean was born in Schenectady, NY and during her adult life lived in New Jersey before relocating to Richardson, Texas and then Hawkins with her late husband Robert Quinn, who passed away in June 2022. Her immediate family included their late son Jeffrey Quinn and grandson Christopher Quinn of Austin, his wife Stephanie, daughter Ophelia and his mother Anne of Copeville and stepfather Chuck Sibley. Daughter Erika Quinn of Hawkins led Jean’s home care, and Erika’s daughters Dawn and River Quinn. Dawn Quinn and her family now live in Kansas. She is also survived by sister, Eileen O’Bray of Schenectady, NY and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and brother Jim O’Bray of Framingham, MA. She graduated high school at 17 with highest honors. After graduating from the newly built Mildred Ellie secretarial school, she worked at a prestigious law firm in NYC and later worked for Kaiser Permanente in California before retiring back to East Texas and the area she loved. Jean was an avid sewer who loved creating her own patterns. She could handle all power tools just as easily as quilting needles. She loved dogs, turtles and long walks, sailing, skiing, and swims. Jean was honest, kind, loving, and a true friend to all; her absence on earth will be felt by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.