Jean Marie Smith
TYLER — Jean Marie Smith was born April 15, 1952 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Perry and Marie Smith, who preceded her in death. Jean passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice of East Texas at Azalea Heights Nursing Home after a lengthy illness on February 25, 2023. She grew up in Dallas, Texas and graduated from Lake Highlands High School in 1971. After graduating from Texas Tech, she taught in Dallas and Houston until 1998, when she joined her family in Whitehouse and taught at Whitehouse High School until her retirement in 2012. Jean was loved by many students and they coined the term “mean Jean” which she secretly adored. Jean sang in the choir at Green Acres Baptist Church where she was a member for many years.
Jean is survived by her sister, Lee Anne Smith of Tyler, her niece Meredith Marie Smith of Houston and cousins, Cynthia Wood of Shreveport, Jerry and Julie Crenshaw of Dallas, and Ron Gauntt.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Angel Paws of Tyler at 619 Joel Drive, Tyler, Texas 75703.