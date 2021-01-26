Jean Marie (Dutko) Rhodes
TYLER — Mrs. Jean Marie (Dutko) Rhodes, of Tyler, TX, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the age of 74.
Jean was born to parents Stephen and Anna Dutko, Sr. on August 26, 1946 in Streator, Illinois. She grew up one of seven children. Jean attended Streator High School. In 1971 she married the love her life, George Rhodes, also from Streator, Ill.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, George Rhodes of Tyler, Tx; son, Don Rasmussen of Concord, NC; daughter, Sheryl Buche of Lowell, IN; sons, Randall Rhodes of Katy, TX; Erick Rhodes of Chicago, IL and her son, Bradley Rhodes of Tyler, TX; her sister, Lois Brooke of Streator, IL; brothers, Richard Dutko and Gerald Dutko both of Streator, IL; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her mother, father, her sister Donna Stanford, brothers David Dutko and Stephen Dutko, Jr.
A public memorial service will be held at Burks Walkers Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, TX on January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and asks all donations be made to Cornerstone Assembly of God in Tyler, TX. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
