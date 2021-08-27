DUARTE, CA - Jean Lowery Small born Emma Jean Lowery, 95, died Aug. 17, 2021, in Duarte, California.
A small family service is planned for August 28, 2021, at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Gardens in Tyler, Texas.
Mrs. Small was born July 17, 1926, in Calvert, Alabama, to Vallie Francis Webb Lowery and Herman General Lowery. She was a committed wife, mother, teacher of children and youth, Bible Study Fellowship discussion leader, tutor, jail minister and marriage mentor. Having left college after she married, she was determined to complete her degree in biology. She accomplished this at the age of 52 and received this degree from the University of Texas at Tyler. Jean had a great sense of humor, was playful, meticulous and took her time to enjoy life. She was a light unto this world, living her faith by beholding everyone as a child of God. The love that emanated from her was as palpable as sunshine and people were drawn to her warmth. An amazing gift to this world, she impacted so many with her gracious love and pointed them in the right direction.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Herman Francis Lowery; sisters, Mary L. Lucas, Barbara I. Chatfield, Ida Cameron and Vallie Bolmes; husband, David J. Small Jr.; daughter, Dee Bailey; and son, David T. Small. She is survived by her sisters; Miriam Martin and Lois Leigh; daughter, Barbara Small; son, Scott Small; and seven grandchildren; Meghan, David, Adelyn, Ben, Justin, Nathan and Catherine.
Condolences may be sent to 318 N. Ivy Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016 or https://www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/obituaries/name/jean-small-obituary?sid=108524901&v=forestlawn&pid=199863010
Donations in her memory may be made to the Gideon Bible Society and/or Hospice (in memory of her husband). It is hoped that a larger Celebration of Life memorial can be held when pandemic conditions are safer.